Chelle: Super Eagles Can Still Qualify For 2026 World Cup

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle believed his team can still earn a berth at the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite despite failing to Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Tuesday, reports Completesports.com.

Chelle’s side battled to a 1-1 draw with South Africa at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein on Tuesday night.

The result put a dent on Nigeria’s chances of securing a place at the global soccer fiesta.

The Super Eagles remain in third position in Group C with 11 points from eight games, six points behind leaders South Africa.

Chelle declared that they won’t give up in their fight to qualify for the World Cup.

“My players are professionals and I know they will still want to win the remaining two games,” Chelle said after the game.

“A lot can happen over the next one month. But before that, we will have to analyse our performance tonight, which will not be easy.”

The Super Eagles will be away to Lesotho when the qualifiers resume in September.

They will host Squirrels of Benin Republic in their final game in the qualifiers same month.

By Adeboye Amosu



