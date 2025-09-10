EXCLUSIVE – Iroha: Super Eagles’ World Cup Qualification Fate No Longer In Their Hands

Ben Iroha, a former Super Eagles left-back, has lamented that Nigeria now faces an uphill battle to qualify for the FIFA World Cup following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Bloemfontein, Completesports.com reports.

Iroha, speaking exclusively to Completesports.com from his Texas base, expressed concern that the result may have left Nigeria’s qualification chances outside their control.

Iroha Disappointed With South Africa Draw

“That (1-1 draw) wasn’t the best result that the average Nigerian had expected from the match against South Africa,” Iroha said in a pensive tone.

“We all expected a win to stand a better chance of qualifying either as group leaders if FIFA eventually deducts three points and three goals from South Africa, or at worst, one of the four ‘best losers’ at the end of the qualifiers.

“But as it stands now, I don’t even know how we can still make it with just two games to go.”

How Super Eagles vs Bafana Unfolded

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong gifted Bafana Bafana a shock lead in the ‘Rumble in Bloemfontein’ after turning the ball into his own net 25 minutes into the game. However, Calvin Bassey equalised for Nigeria five minutes later.

The result leaves Nigeria third in Group C with 11 points, behind leaders South Africa (17 points) and Benin Republic (14 points), with two matches remaining in the qualification campaign, which resumes on 10th October, 2025.

Super Eagles’ Fate Hanging By A Thread

“I don’t know if the Super Eagles’ fate still lies in their hands,” Iroha admitted when asked if Nigeria could still qualify mathematically.

“If FIFA goes ahead to dock South Africa three points and three goals as we all hope, they will still need just a win and possibly a draw to top the group even if we win both remaining games to also finish on 17 points.

“That means the Super Eagles will have to contend with Benin Republic, who already have 14 points and would need just four points from their two remaining games to claim a ‘best loser’ spot.”

Other Groups’ Situations Favour Super Eagles Rivals

Iroha further analysed the situation across the qualification groups.

“It’s so sad, my brother. It will be most unfortunate if Nigeria misses out on the World Cup for the second time in a row.

“It looks certain that our fate of qualifying through the best losers route is not even in our hands if you analyse the six group standings after matchday eight.

“For instance, in Group A, Egypt lead with 20 points, Burkina Faso are second with 15 and need just a win to secure one of the best losers’ spots.

“In Group B, Senegal and DR Congo are neck-and-neck with 18 and 16 points respectively. Cape Verde lead Group D with 19 points while Cameroon sit on 15, still chasing a best loser position.

“In Group E, Gabon have 19 points and look set to claim a best losers’ slot alongside Ivory Coast, who top the group with 20 points.

“So, Gabon, Cameroon, Burkina Faso and DR Congo are clearly better placed for those tickets going into the final two rounds.”

Iroha’s Coaching Experience

Iroha, 55, won the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup as assistant coach under Yemi Tella. He also served as an assistant coach at Heartland when they reached the 2009 CAF Champions League final, losing to TP Mazembe on away goals after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

