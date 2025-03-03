2026 WCQ: Beating Rwanda Away Always Difficult For Super Eagles — Udeze

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has admitted that the Super Eagles always find it difficult to beat Rwanda away.

Udeze said this as the Super Eagles get set to face Rwanda in continuation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.





Rwanda, who are top in Group C, will host the 2023 AFCON runners-up on March 17, 2025, in Kigali.

The Amavubi are on seven points and are four points ahead of fifth-placed Super Eagles in the standing.

For new head coach Eric Chelle and his players to stand a chance of qualifying for next year’s World Cup, they must win their remaining six games, and one of the fixtures is away to Rwanda whom they have never beaten at their backyard.

In three previous trips to Rwanda, the Eagles have only managed draws, scoring just once in the encounters

Udeze was in action when the Eagles played 1-1 with Rwanda in Kigali during the 2006 World Cup qualifiers.

Ahead of this month’s match, Udeze said he hopes things would be different this time.

“We always find it difficult to beat Rwanda away,” the Korea/Japan 2002 World Cup star said on Monday’s edition of Sports Machine on Brila FM.

“I remember during my time in the Super Eagles we drew away to them but I hope things will be different this time around because if we want to be at next year’s World Cup we need to win the rest of our games and one of the must win games is away to Rwanda.”

Meanwhile, the Rwanda Football Association (RFA) on Sunday announced the appointment of Algeria’s Adel Amrouche as Amavubi’a new head coach.

Amrouche took over from German coach Torsten Spittler.



