Amorim Plays Down Man United’s FA Cup Ouster, Says Winning EPL Title Main Goal

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has said winning the Premier League title remains his team’s ultimate goal despite their FA Cup ouster.

United got dumped out of the competition by Fulham on penalties at Old Trafford on Sunday.





Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey gave Fulham the lead before Bruno Fernandes drew United level.

The game went to penalties and Fulham triumphed 4-3 with Bernd Leno making two saves.

But rather than bemoan the elimination from the oldest Cup competition Amorim insisted his sights were set on a bigger trophy.

“The goal is to win the Premier League,” Amorim said after the game. “So I know that we are losing games and losing trophies during this season, but the goal is to win the Premier League again. I don’t know how long it’s going to take. But that is our goal.

“If you think like that, we can suffer a little bit in these defeats — a lot sometimes — but we have a goal, so we continue, no matter what, we continue forward.”

United’s attention would now be shifted to the Europa League which is their only hope of winning a silverware this season.

The Red Devils will face La Liga outfit Real Sociedad in round 16 of the Europa League.



