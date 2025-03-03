NPFL: Enyimba Dedicate Gritty Away Win To Injured Striker Ihemekwele

Enyimba Sporting Director, Ifeanyi Ekwueme, has hailed the People’s Elephant’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes at Lafia City Stadium on Sunday, informing that the club has duly dedicated the win to injured striker Ifeanyi Ihemekwele, Completesports.com reports.

Joseph Atule netted the decisive goal two minutes past the hour mark, handing the nine-time Nigerian champions a perfect response after their disappointing goalless draw at home to Shooting Stars in matchday 26.





It was Enyimba’s third away win of the 2024/2025 NPFL season, having previously secured victories at Heartland in Owerri and Lobi Stars in Bauchi.

Sunday’s matchday 27 triumph underscored the two-time CAF Champions League winners’ resilience as they strive to regain their top form in the domestic league.

Ekwueme lauded the team’s mentality and reaction following their setback in Aba.

“I’m delighted with the reaction of the players after the unfortunate home draw against Shooting Stars in our home match in Aba last Sunday,” Ekwueme enthused with joy.

“Their response and approach to this game were very positive, and I urge them to keep pushing because the league is still far from over, with about 11 more games to go.”

Atule’s goal came from a slick one-two exchange between the returning Nnaji Christian and second-half substitute Quadri Odusokanmi, allowing the forward to finish clinically inside the box.

Enyimba held firm to secure all three points, but beyond the victory, the match carried extra emotional weight.

Ekwueme revealed that the win was dedicated to Ihemekwele, who has been sidelined through injury.

Before kick-off in Lafia, Enyimba players displayed Ihemekwele’s number 31jersey in a touching show of solidarity, a moment that resonated deeply within the club.

Enyimba went further to post on their official ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) and Facebook pages: “Dear Ifeanyi Ihemekwele @IIhemekwel85799 this victory is a testament to your strength and we’re sending you our best wishes for a swift and full recovery ❤️‍.”

Ekwueme added: “Most importantly for us as a team, we dedicate this victory to our injured striker, Ifeanyi Ihemekwele.

“As you may have seen today, the players did the same before the game with his branded jersey. On behalf of the Chairman, Kanu Nwankwo, the management, technical crew, and the players, we wish him and others a quick recovery.”

Enyimba now sit eighth in the NPFL table with 38 points and will host El-Kanemi Warriors in their matchday 28 fixture.

By Sab Osuji



