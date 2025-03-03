NPFL: Yaro Yaro Hails Kano Pillars’ Fighting Spirit After Comeback Win Over Rangers

Kano Pillars interim head coach, Ahmed Garba (Yaro Yaro), has expressed pride in his players’ commitment and resilience following their hard-fought 2-1 home victory against Rangers International in a feisty 2024/2025 NPFL matchday 27 encounter at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Garba, a CAF Champions League winner with Enyimba in 2003, spoke after his side overturned a deficit to edge the Coal City Flying Antelopes.





Bashir Usman put Rangers ahead in the first half from the penalty spot, with the seven-time champions holding onto their lead at the break. However, veteran league star Rabiu Ali restored parity for Pillars in the second half, also from the penalty spot, before Jerry Alex netted the winner in the 60th minute.

Also Read: NPFL: Enyimba Dedicate Gritty Away Win To Injured Striker Ihemekwele

The Sai Masu Gida side had previously defeated Rangers 4-3 in the first-round fixture in Enugu.

After the match, Garba praised his players’ determination and fighting spirit.

“It’s not often that a team comes from behind to win against a side like Rangers,” ‘Yaro Yaro’ Garba said.

“The players fought hard today. They showed commitment and played for me. I’m proud of them.”

He also commended the unity and team spirit within Kano Pillars.

“I’m not surprised because there is love among the players. There is love between the players, officials, and coaches, and this has helped Kano Pillars as a team so far,” Garba said.

Also Read: 2026 WCQ: Beating Rwanda Away Always Difficult For Super Eagles — Udeze

Sunday’s victory was Garba’s sixth match in charge since the suspension of Head Voach, Usman Abdallah, with four wins, a draw, and one defeat under his watch.

Meanwhile, the Kano Pillars management is expected to meet on Tuesday, 4 March 2025, where Garba could be confirmed as the club’s new Technical Adviser.

Additionally, the club’s Disciplinary Committee is set to announce its findings on the circumstances and allegations that led to Abdallah’s suspension.

By Sab Osuji



