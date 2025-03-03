Close Menu
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: Ilechukwu Ready To Move On From Kano Pillars’ Defeat

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    fidelis-ilechukwu-rangers-international-flying-antelopes-npfl-nigeria-premier-football-league

    Rangers technical adviser Fidelis Ilechukwu says it is important for his team to move on from the defeat to Kano Pillars.

    The defending champions lost 2-1 to their hosts at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata on Sunday.


    Bashir Usman gave Rangers the lead from the spot on 33 minutes.

    Kano Pillars however rallied through goals from Rabiu Ali and Jerry Alex.

    Read Also:NPFL: Yaro Yaro Hails Kano Pillars’ Fighting Spirit After Comeback Win Over Rangers

    Rangers are pushing for a continental ticket and Ilechukwu reckoned it is important for his team to face the task ahead.

    “We lost, we have to go back home and start working which is very important for us,” Ilechukwu stated in a post-match interview.

    “We hope to finish strong at the end of the season.”

    The Flying Antelopes will host Akwa United in their next league game this weekend

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.