NPFL: Ilechukwu Ready To Move On From Kano Pillars’ Defeat

Rangers technical adviser Fidelis Ilechukwu says it is important for his team to move on from the defeat to Kano Pillars.

The defending champions lost 2-1 to their hosts at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata on Sunday.





Bashir Usman gave Rangers the lead from the spot on 33 minutes.

Kano Pillars however rallied through goals from Rabiu Ali and Jerry Alex.



Rangers are pushing for a continental ticket and Ilechukwu reckoned it is important for his team to face the task ahead.

“We lost, we have to go back home and start working which is very important for us,” Ilechukwu stated in a post-match interview.

“We hope to finish strong at the end of the season.”

The Flying Antelopes will host Akwa United in their next league game this weekend

By Adeboye Amosu



