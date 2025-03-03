NPFL: Yusuf Assures Nasarawa United Will Escape Relegation

Salisu Yusuf, Technical Adviser of Nasarawa United, is confident that the club will overcome its struggles in the ongoing 2024/2025 NPFL campaign, Completesports.com reports.

The Solid Miners sit 18th in the NPFL table with 28 points from 27 matches. Yusuf, a former Enyimba, Rangers, and Kano Pillars gaffer, was appointed by the club’s hierarchy to replace Kabir Dogo in a bold move to turn around their fortunes and steer them away from an imminent drop to the second-tier league, the Nigeria National League (NNL).





The 63-year-old tactician has overseen two matches since taking charge, securing a win and a draw. Following a 1-1 stalemate against Abia Warriors in a Matchday 27 fixture at the Umuahia Township Stadium on Sunday, Yusuf reinforced his belief that Nasarawa United will not be relegated.

“Yes, Nasarawa United won’t be relegated. That’s the target, and it’s my wish and the reason I’m here. Maybe before we get to the last two or three matches of the season, Nasarawa United would have escaped relegation,” Yusuf enthused.

Sunday Megwo put Abia Warriors ahead in the 61st minute, but Garba Mohammed equalised for Nasarawa United six minutes later.

Both teams went into the half-time break on level terms. Despite their efforts in the second half, neither side could alter the scoreline before the final whistle.

Yusuf reflected on the draw, describing it as a fair result.

“It’s a good result because if you look at our position in the league table, you will know that I’m here on a rescue mission. So, this is a valuable point for us,” he added.

“It’s also good motivation for us to go back home and fight for the next game. But I think Abia Warriors are tactically sound. We played a tactical game, and it ended evenly, so I think it’s a good result.

“Yes, I was positive because before we came into the game, we had a plan. We knew their strengths and weaknesses—just as they knew ours. So, I was confident that when the opportunity came for us to exploit their weaknesses, we would take advantage of it, which we did with our speed from the flanks.”

Yusuf also spoke about his cordial relationship with Abia Warriors coach, Imama Amapakabo, recalling their time together at Enyimba and the Super Eagles B team during the 2018 CHAN in Morocco.

“You know, Coach Imama and I belong to the same school of football philosophy. We’re from the same background, so we’re trying to change the game within the current environment,” he added.

“The pitches we have here do not suit our free-flowing football style, so we want to adopt a system that accommodates our players and yields results.

“As I always say, Imama is my friend. We were together at Enyimba and the national team. I believe we share the same football ideology, and whatever we do, you can see the similarities.

“So, it’s always good to meet again and reminisce about the good old times.”

