Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    2026 WCQ: CAF Thumbs Up Osimhen, Lookman’s Display Vs Rwanda

    Adeboye AmosuBy 1 Comment1 Min Read

    The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has saluted Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman for their impressive performance in Nigeria’s win over Rwanda.

    The Super Eagles triumphed 2-0 over Rwanda’s Amavubi in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday five encounter on Friday.


    Osimhen grabbed a brace in the encounter with Lookman also providing an assist.

    Read Also:2026 WCQ: Chelle Shifts Focus To Zimbabwe Clash After Win Over Rwanda

    CAF posted a short message on the social media with a picture of the duo underneath.

    “Nothing to see here, just your last 2 African Player of the Year winners. ‍,” they wrote on X.

    The Super Eagles moved to fourth position in Group C following the win.

    Eric Chelle’s side will host the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo next week Tuesday.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    1 Comment

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.