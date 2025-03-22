2026 WCQ: CAF Thumbs Up Osimhen, Lookman’s Display Vs Rwanda

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has saluted Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman for their impressive performance in Nigeria’s win over Rwanda.
The Super Eagles triumphed 2-0 over Rwanda’s Amavubi in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday five encounter on Friday.
Osimhen grabbed a brace in the encounter with Lookman also providing an assist.
CAF posted a short message on the social media with a picture of the duo underneath.
“Nothing to see here, just your last 2 African Player of the Year winners. ,” they wrote on X.
The Super Eagles moved to fourth position in Group C following the win.
Eric Chelle’s side will host the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo next week Tuesday.
By Adeboye Amosu
Lovely.
God bless Nigeria
God bless Africa