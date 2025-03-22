2026 WCQ: Chelle Shifts Focus To Zimbabwe Clash After Win Over Rwanda

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has said his team must now shift attention to their next 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

The three-time African champions defeated the Amavubi of Rwanda 2-0 in a matchday five encounter at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday night.





It was Nigeria’s first win in the qualifying series.

Victor Osimhen scored twice for the three-time African champions in the game.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: Bafana Bafana Legend Hails Osimhen After Bagging Brace Vs Rwanda

The Super Eagles moved up to fourth position in Group C with six points from five games following the comfortable victory.

The West Africans will welcome Zimbabwe to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo next week Tuesday.

Chelle said his players must be firmly focused on the task ahead.

“There is a second game on March 25th, so we need to be ready for this game,” the Malian said after the encounter with Zimbabwe, ” the Malian told reporters after win over Rwanda.

“I don’t want to talk about the weaknesses of a great team like Rwanda. My job is to analyze my players. The coach of Rwanda, that’s his job.”

By Adeboye Amosu



