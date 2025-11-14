2026 WCQ Playoffs: Chelle Reveals What Super Eagles Must Do To Beat Congo

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has said his players must improve on their performance when they face Democratic Republic of Congo, reports Completesports.com.

Nigeria will do battle with the Leopards in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex, Rabat on Sunday.

The three-time African champions defeated Gabon 4-1 on Thursday night to earn a berth in the final.

Chelle On Congo Clash

Chelle said it is important for his team to correct their mistakes before the crucial clash.

“We did a lot of good things (vs Gabon), but bad things too. We have to correct some things for the second game but I am confident of my players and what they have done,” Chelle said during his interaction with the media after the game.

“I want us to do better in the second game (vs DR Congo).

“We deserved this victory, I am happy for my players.They work together. If they win, they are together. If they lose, they are together. I am very proud of the guys because they are focused on what I want.”

On Win Over Gabon

Chelle also reflected on his team’s performance against Gabon.

“In the first 30 minutes, we were so good with the intensity, aggression and ball possession, while Gabon played on the counter,” he analysed.

“In the first half we had many situations to score a goal, in the second half we changed the system and scored a goal, everything was good, but we made a little mistake in our positioning and they scored.

“We didn’t think we will go to extra time.”

By Adeboye Amosu



