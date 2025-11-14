‘They Made Nigeria Proud’ — Gusau Reacts To Super Eagles’ Win Over Gabon

Ibrahim Gusau, President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has lauded the Super Eagles for the win over Panthers of Gabon.

The Super Eagles thrashed Gabon 4-1 in Rabat on Thursday to reach the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

Eric Chelle’s side got their goals through Victor Osimhen (brace), Jerome Adams Akor, and Chidera Ejuke.

Gusau praised the players for rising up to the occasion, and making the country proud.

“We are happy with the result. The players rose stoutly to the occasion and made Nigeria proud with a solid performance,” Gusau told thenff.com.

“No doubt, they have that grit, guts and winning mentality to conquer whoever turns out to be the opposition in Sunday’s final.”

Eric Chelle’s men will face Democratic Republic of Congo in the final at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex, Rabat on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



