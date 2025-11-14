2026 WCQ Playoffs: Fredrick Was Super Eagles Most Influencial Player Against Gabon –Oliseh

Legendary Nigeria footballer Sunday Oliseh has described exciting young defender Benjamin Fredrick as the most influential Super Eagles player against Gabon.

Frederick continued his impressive performance for the Super Eagles as he played a key role in their 4-1 win against Gabon in the semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs on Thursday.

The 20-year-old hardly put a foot wrong and made sure danger man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang never posed any threat.

Fredrick even made a last ditch tackle to deny Aubameyang inside the box when the former African Player of the Year got in a good scoring position.

Also, Fredrick marked his brilliant display by setting up Victor Osimhen for the Super Eagles third goal.

The Dender FC defender, who is on loan from Brentford, got the ball off a Gabonese player in midfield, drove towards goal before laying it for Osimhen to slot home.

Reflecting on Fredrick’s display, Oliseh wrote on X:”I personally found Benjamin Frédrick to be the most influential player yesterday versus Gabon for Super Eagles.

“Always well positioned, pacy, decisive and played Simple. Now let’s celebrate today. But from Tomorrow CONGO needs to be our next Victim. Boy it feels great in the morning when Naija do well.”

It is hoped Fredrick will bring his A game again when the Super Eagles face Congo in the playoffs final on Sunday.

The Congolese edged out Cameroon in stoppage time thanks to captain Chancel Mbemba who scored from a corner kick.

Fredrick became a mainstay in the Super Eagles after impressing at this year’s Unity Cup in London.

He made his debut for the Super Eagles in the game against Jamaica which Nigeria won 5-4 on penalties after 90 minutes ended 2-2.

By James Agberebi



