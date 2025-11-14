‘We’re Not Good Enough’ Mouyouma Disappointed With Gabon’s Loss To Super Eagles

Panthers of Gabon head coach Thierry Mouyouma has reflected on his team’s defeat to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Mouyouma’s side fell 4-1 to the Super Eagles in their 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs semi-final fixture at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex, Rabat on Thursday night.

Mario Lemina cancelled out Jerome Akor’s opening goal for Nigeria one minute from time.

Nigeria however scored thrice in extra -time through substitute Chidera Ejuke, and Victor Osimhen (brace) to seal an emphatic win.

Read Also:2026 WCQ Playoffs: Chelle Reveals What Super Eagles Must Do To Beat Congo

Mouyouma admitted that his team didn’t do enough to win the game.

“We were not good enough. We were not sharp enough in the offensive box, and we didn’t defend well in our defensive box. Nigeria did both and scored,” Mouyouma said after the game.

“The match was decided on fine margins. The scoreline doesn’t show how well we competed against one of the most dangerous attacking sides in Africa.”

The gaffer stated that they will now shift attention to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations which will start in Morocco in December.

“It is painful that our dream of reaching the continental playoff is over, but we will learn from this and regroup for AFCON,” added Mouyouma.

By Adeboye Amosu



