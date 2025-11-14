Super Eagles AFCON 2025 Group Opponent Tanzania To Face Kuwait In Friendly Match

Nigeria’s Super Eagles AFCON 2025 group opponent Tanzania will take on Kuwait in an international friendly match on Saturday, November, 15.

The friendly match is part of Tanzania ‘s preparation for next month’s AFCON in Morocco.

Tanzania will open their campaign at the tournament against the Super Eagles on December 23.

After their opening fixture with the Eagies, they will then face Uganda and Tunisia in their next two group fixtures.

The only time Tanzania took on the Super Eagles was in the opening game of the 1980 AFCON which they lost 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles defeated Gabon 4-1 in the first semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Victor Osimhen bagged a brace while Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke were also on target.

Up next for Eric Chelle’s side is the playoffs final with DR Congo on Sunday and the winner will progress to next year’s intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March.



