CAF Awards 2025: Flamingos’ Moshood, Super Falcons Make Final Shortlist

Flamingos captain Shakirat Moshood is among the final three nominees for the 2025 CAF Young Player of the Year (Women) award, reports Completesports.com.

Moha El Madani of Morocco and Senegal’s Adji Ndiye are the other players in contention for the award.

Moshood starred for the Flamingos at the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Bankole Olowookere’s side exited the competition in the Round of 16.

Read Also:2026 WCQ Playoffs: Fredrick Was Super Eagles Most Influencial Player Against Gabon –Oliseh

Moshood was also was part of the Bayelsa Queens side that won the Nigeria Women Football League, NWFL, title in May.

She was top scorer at the WAFU B Women’s Champions League qualifier in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Super Falcons also made the final three nominees for the Women’s National Team of the Year.

Justine Madugu’s side won a record-extending 10th title at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Atlas Lionesses of Morocco and Black Queens of Ghana are also in contention for the award.

By Adeboye Amosu



