2026 WCQ Playoffs: Chelle Reveals Secret To Super Eagles’ 4-1 Win Against Gabon

Eric Chelle has said it was passion that drove his Super Eagles players in their dominant 4-1 win against Gabon, in the semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs on Thursday.

Victor Osimhen netted a brace while Akor Adams and substitute Childera Ejuke were also on target as the Super Eagles outclassed their Gabonese counterparts.

Despite conceding a late goal from Osimhen’s Galatasaray teammate Mario Lemina, the Super Eagles were still able to score three goals in extra-time to secure the emphatic win.

Speaking in his post-match presser, Chelle said:“I am very proud of these guys (players) because every time they are focused on what I asked, what I want and it show what I want. The word today was the passion, during my speech it was about passion it was the working together to have the same thing.

Chelle said it is not over yet as they still have one more game in the African qualifying playoffs and hopefully they can secure the win before they can smile.

Also Read: 2026 WCQ Playoffs: Osimhen’s Goals Will Be Crucial Vs Gabon –Moreno

“So they did it in today’s game but we have a game in two days maybe after the game we can smile. Since I came we try to work, to create an identity. The sport project is very important, the game project too.

“Like I said the most important is for our team to create an identity. The identity is how we play in defence and how we play in offense. So this is why we try every time to improve at every FIFA window. So now these guys they improve mentally, technically and they understand what I want to do for them.”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will face Democratic Republic of Congo in the final on Sunday.

The Leopards booked their place after on 91 minutes through their captain Chancel Mbemba to beat Cameroon 1-0 in the second semi-finals.

By James Agberebi



