2026 WCQ Playoffs: Super Eagles’ Rating Player-By-Player In Win Over Gabon

Following the Super Eagles 4-1 thrashing of Gabon in the semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex, Rabat on Thursday night, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players…

Stanley Nwabali 6/10

The Chippa United goalkeeper conceded once in the game. He was lucky not to gift the Gabonese a goal in extra time.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 7/10

A good display from the the right-back. He did well against Gabon’s danger man, Dennis Bounaga.

Benjamin Fredrick 7/10

Another superb display from the young centre-back. Kept the experienced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang quiet in the game.

Calvin Bassey 7/10

The Fulham star was one of Nigeria’s top performers in the game. Already forming a formidable partnership with Benjamin Fredrick.

Zaidu Sanusi 6/10

Started the game brightly but fizzled out afterwards. He however performed his defensive task well.

Wilfred Ndidi 7/10

The experienced midfielder was booked early in the game. He provided the assist for Chidera Ejuke’s second goal.

Alex Iwobi 7/10

Not a bad display from the versatile midfielder. He was replaced by Chidozie Awaziem in extra time.

Read Also:2026 WCQ Playoffs: Osimhen Bags Brace, Adams, Ejuke Score As Super Eagles Thrash Gabon 4-1 To Reach Final

Samuel Chukwueze 6/10

An underwhelming display from the winger. The Fulham man was replaced by Chidera Ejuke on the hour mark.

Ademola Lookman 6/10

The winger was not at his best in the game. He was duly substituted on the hour mark.

Jerome Akor 7/10

Scored Nigeria’s first goal of the game. It was his second goal for the Super Eagles.

Victor Osimhen 8/10

The Galatasaray striker missed a couple of chances in the game. He however scored twice in extra time.

Substitutes

Chidera Ejuke 7/10

The Sevilla winger scored Nigeria’s second goal. He made a huge impact after replacing Samuel Chukwueze.

Moses Simon 5/10

Made little impact after his introduction early in the second half.

Frank Onyeka 6/10

Gave a good account of himself following his introduction. The midfielder was booked towards the end of the game.

William Troost-Ekong 3/10

The captain was introduced in extra time. He helped organise the defence in the closing stages of the game.

Chidozie Awaziem 2/10

Another late substitute. Had little effect on the game following his introduction.

Tolu Arokodare

Not Rated



