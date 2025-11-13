2026 WCQ Playoffs: DR Congo Secure Dramatic Win Against Cameroon, Set Up Final Clash With Super Eagles

A stoppage time goal by Chancel Mbemba saw DR Congo edge out Cameroon 1-0 in the second semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs on Thursday.
The win means DR Congo will now face Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the playoffs final on Sunday.
The winner between DR Congo and Nigeria will qualify for the Intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March, 2026.
With the game looked to be heading for extra-time Mbemba knocked home from a corner kick.
The last time Cameroon failed to qualify for the World Cup was the 2018 edition in Russia, where they lost the ticket to the Super Eagles.
Also Read: 2026 WCQ Playoffs: Super Eagles’ Rating Player-By-Player In Win Over Gabon
For DR Congo they are eyeing a second World Cup appearance after making their debut at the 1974 tournament in the former West Germany.
Meanwhile, in the first semi-finals played also on Thursday the Super Eagles thrashed Gabon 4-1 after extra-time.
Victor Osimhen bagged a brace while Sevilla stars Akor Adams and Childera Ejuke got the other goals.
By James Agberebi
I think I have mixed feelings Ndidi is suspended for the Congo DR match. He was a bit slow in transition today but “functional” (in Deo voice) and had one too many backward passes that pissed me off at times.
Seeing though he was the only midfielder who assisted a goal today, I’m somewhat sad but his replacement (midfield call-ups were tiny too) should try and outdo him.
Wait, does it mean Ekong will come back to captain the side then from the get-go?
Good news is that they’ll finally have at least 2 training sessions to perfect their strategies.
I doubt though NFF will provide video clips for Chelle.