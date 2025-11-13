2026 WCQ Playoffs: DR Congo Secure Dramatic Win Against Cameroon, Set Up Final Clash With Super Eagles

A stoppage time goal by Chancel Mbemba saw DR Congo edge out Cameroon 1-0 in the second semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs on Thursday.

The win means DR Congo will now face Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the playoffs final on Sunday.

The winner between DR Congo and Nigeria will qualify for the Intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March, 2026.

With the game looked to be heading for extra-time Mbemba knocked home from a corner kick.

The last time Cameroon failed to qualify for the World Cup was the 2018 edition in Russia, where they lost the ticket to the Super Eagles.

For DR Congo they are eyeing a second World Cup appearance after making their debut at the 1974 tournament in the former West Germany.

Meanwhile, in the first semi-finals played also on Thursday the Super Eagles thrashed Gabon 4-1 after extra-time.

Victor Osimhen bagged a brace while Sevilla stars Akor Adams and Childera Ejuke got the other goals.

By James Agberebi



