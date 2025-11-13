2026 WCQ Playoffs: Osimhen Bags Brace, Adams, Ejuke Score As Super Eagles Thrash Gabon 4-1 To Reach Final

A brace from Victor Osimhen and strikes from Akor Adams and Childera Ejuke secured a comfortable 4-1 win for the Super Eagles against Gabon after extra-time, in Thursday’s semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

The win means the Super Eagles have qualified for the playoffs final and will face either Cameroon or Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday.

The Super Eagles had the first attempt on goal in the second minute from a free kick but the keeper gathered.

Adams had a big opportunity in the 4th minute after an error in the Gabon box but he could not beat the keeper from close range.

In the 14th minute a poor clearance by Stanley Nwabali was blocked by a Gabon player who tried to lob the ball into an empty net but his effort went wide.

Osimhen almost opened the scoring on 16 minutes as he connected with Zaidu Sanusi’s cross but his header missed the target.

Osimhen went close again on 21 minutes as he headed Alex Iwobi’s cross but was denied by the keeper for a corner kick.

Osimhen had another chance on 23 minutes off a pass from Ademola Lookman but miscued his chance.

Two minutes later the Super Eagles broke on the counter with Osimhen finding Bright Osayi-Samuel inside the box but the defender could not get a clean strike.

The Super Eagles continued to press and were almost rewarded but the Gabonese keeper made a brilliant save off the line.

In the 33rd minute Adams made a timely clearance from a dangerous corner.

Gabon went on a counter in the 37th minute but Sanusi made a great block to deny a cross.

With five minutes left in the first half Osayi-Samuel broke on the right but saw his cross palmed away by the keeper.

In the 44th minute Nwabali came to the Super Eagles rescue as he stopped a low shot inside the box.

There was a long check for a possible penalty for Gabon for a foul by Osayi-Samuel but it was not given after consultation with VAR.

Gabon won a free kick in a good area on 64 minutes but Osimhen headed the cross away for a corner.

On 65 minutes a dangerous cross by substitute Ejuke was cleared for a corner.

A few minutes later Moses Simon drove on the left and sent in a cross which went past Osimhen.

Adams eventually gave the Super Eagles the lead on 78 minutes as he pounced on a poor pass, round the keeper and rolled the ball into an empty net.

In the 86th minute Osimhen tried to lob the keeper who was off his line but it went wide.

Mario Lemina then made it 1-1 on 89 minutes after his shot took a slight deflection off Osayi-Samuel.

In one minute of added time Osimhen missed a big chance shooting wide after he was played through on goal by Ejuke.

Osimhen missed a golden chance in the final minute of added time as he went one on one with the keeper but shot wide.

Ejuke gave the Super Eagles the lead again on seven minutes of extra-time as he connected with Ndidi’s pass and slotted past the keeper.

Osimhen then made amends for his late miss as he received a pass from Fredericks and fired past the keeper to make it 3-1 on 102 minutes.

Simon had a big opportunity to extend the Super Eagles lead after receiving the ball inside the box but fired over the bar.

Osimhen then got his second and Super Eagles fourth as he brought down a long pass from Chidozie Awaziem, ran past his marker and shot past the keeper.

With two minutes left in second half extra time Ndidi hit a superb volley which was parried away for a corner.

At the other end Nwabali got down well to stop a goal bound shot before Awaziem cleared the rebound.

MATCH STATISTICS

Nigeria 4-1 Gabon

GOAL SCORERS

NIGERIA

Akor Adams

(78 min)

Childera Ejuke

(97 min)

Victor Osimhen

(102, 110 mins)

GABON

Mario Lemina

(89 min)

LINE-UP

NIGERIA

Stanley Nwabali

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Benjamin Fredericks

Calvin Bassey

Zaidu Sanusi

Wilfred Ndidi

Samuel Chukwueze

Ademola Lookman

Alex Iwobi

Victor Osimhen

Akor Adams

SUBSTITUTES

Moses Simon

(Lookman, 60 min)

Chidera Ejuke

(Chukwueze, 61 min)

Frank Onyeka

(Adams, 83 min)

Chidozie Awaziem

(Iwobi, 108 min)

William Troost-Ekong

(Osayi-Samuel, 108 min)

Tolu Arokodare

(Osimhen, 117 min)

GABON

Loyce Mbaba

Anthony Oyono

Aaron Appindangoye

Jacques Ekomie

Bruno Manga

Mario Lemina

Andre Poko

Ibrahim Ndong

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Denis Bouanga

Royce Openda

SUBSTITUTES

Bryan Ngoua

(Openda, 76 min)

Noha Lemina

(Poko, 76 min)

Samake Nze Bagnama

(Ndong, 84 min)

Alex Moucketou-Moussounda

(Ngoua, 100 min)

Jeremy Oyono

(Lemina, 100 min)

Eric Chelle Thierry Mouyouma

By James Agberebi



