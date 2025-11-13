2026 WCQ Playoffs: Osimhen Bags Brace, Adams, Ejuke Score As Super Eagles Thrash Gabon 4-1 To Reach Final

A brace from Victor Osimhen and strikes from Akor Adams and Childera Ejuke secured a comfortable 4-1 win for the Super Eagles against Gabon after extra-time, in Thursday’s semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.
The win means the Super Eagles have qualified for the playoffs final and will face either Cameroon or Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday.
The Super Eagles had the first attempt on goal in the second minute from a free kick but the keeper gathered.
Adams had a big opportunity in the 4th minute after an error in the Gabon box but he could not beat the keeper from close range.
In the 14th minute a poor clearance by Stanley Nwabali was blocked by a Gabon player who tried to lob the ball into an empty net but his effort went wide.
Osimhen almost opened the scoring on 16 minutes as he connected with Zaidu Sanusi’s cross but his header missed the target.
Osimhen went close again on 21 minutes as he headed Alex Iwobi’s cross but was denied by the keeper for a corner kick.
Osimhen had another chance on 23 minutes off a pass from Ademola Lookman but miscued his chance.
Two minutes later the Super Eagles broke on the counter with Osimhen finding Bright Osayi-Samuel inside the box but the defender could not get a clean strike.
The Super Eagles continued to press and were almost rewarded but the Gabonese keeper made a brilliant save off the line.
In the 33rd minute Adams made a timely clearance from a dangerous corner.
Gabon went on a counter in the 37th minute but Sanusi made a great block to deny a cross.
With five minutes left in the first half Osayi-Samuel broke on the right but saw his cross palmed away by the keeper.
In the 44th minute Nwabali came to the Super Eagles rescue as he stopped a low shot inside the box.
There was a long check for a possible penalty for Gabon for a foul by Osayi-Samuel but it was not given after consultation with VAR.
Gabon won a free kick in a good area on 64 minutes but Osimhen headed the cross away for a corner.
On 65 minutes a dangerous cross by substitute Ejuke was cleared for a corner.
A few minutes later Moses Simon drove on the left and sent in a cross which went past Osimhen.
Adams eventually gave the Super Eagles the lead on 78 minutes as he pounced on a poor pass, round the keeper and rolled the ball into an empty net.
In the 86th minute Osimhen tried to lob the keeper who was off his line but it went wide.
Mario Lemina then made it 1-1 on 89 minutes after his shot took a slight deflection off Osayi-Samuel.
In one minute of added time Osimhen missed a big chance shooting wide after he was played through on goal by Ejuke.
Osimhen missed a golden chance in the final minute of added time as he went one on one with the keeper but shot wide.
Ejuke gave the Super Eagles the lead again on seven minutes of extra-time as he connected with Ndidi’s pass and slotted past the keeper.
Osimhen then made amends for his late miss as he received a pass from Fredericks and fired past the keeper to make it 3-1 on 102 minutes.
Simon had a big opportunity to extend the Super Eagles lead after receiving the ball inside the box but fired over the bar.
Osimhen then got his second and Super Eagles fourth as he brought down a long pass from Chidozie Awaziem, ran past his marker and shot past the keeper.
With two minutes left in second half extra time Ndidi hit a superb volley which was parried away for a corner.
At the other end Nwabali got down well to stop a goal bound shot before Awaziem cleared the rebound.
MATCH STATISTICS
Nigeria 4-1 Gabon
GOAL SCORERS
NIGERIA
Akor Adams
(78 min)
Childera Ejuke
(97 min)
Victor Osimhen
(102, 110 mins)
GABON
Mario Lemina
(89 min)
LINE-UP
NIGERIA
Stanley Nwabali
Bright Osayi-Samuel
Benjamin Fredericks
Calvin Bassey
Zaidu Sanusi
Wilfred Ndidi
Samuel Chukwueze
Ademola Lookman
Alex Iwobi
Victor Osimhen
Akor Adams
SUBSTITUTES
Moses Simon
(Lookman, 60 min)
Chidera Ejuke
(Chukwueze, 61 min)
Frank Onyeka
(Adams, 83 min)
Chidozie Awaziem
(Iwobi, 108 min)
William Troost-Ekong
(Osayi-Samuel, 108 min)
Tolu Arokodare
(Osimhen, 117 min)
GABON
Loyce Mbaba
Anthony Oyono
Aaron Appindangoye
Jacques Ekomie
Bruno Manga
Mario Lemina
Andre Poko
Ibrahim Ndong
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Denis Bouanga
Royce Openda
SUBSTITUTES
Bryan Ngoua
(Openda, 76 min)
Noha Lemina
(Poko, 76 min)
Samake Nze Bagnama
(Ndong, 84 min)
Alex Moucketou-Moussounda
(Ngoua, 100 min)
Jeremy Oyono
(Lemina, 100 min)
Eric Chelle Thierry Mouyouma
By James Agberebi
I was at the stadium live but I left the stadium immediately Gabo got the equalizer I was in my room when my landlord knocked on My door shouting Nigeria must go to the world cup come and buy me beerbefore his son came to me and asked who is that ejuke before my Nigerian brotheran Hausa man came to my house with a bottle of wine he said up Nigeria Osimehn no gree for Gabon I checked my phone I saw 4.1 I was very happy
We struggled for goals in regulation time, but scored 3 in extra time? What happened. Tactical instruction from the bench. Check all the 3 goals in extra time, they were all placed to the far post. The same style. Chelle noticed the goalkeeper’s main tactic was to make himself big and force the striker to try to find a tiny space at the near post to score with a 10% chance of scoring. So place the ball at the far end of the other side. And it worked!
That said, while Osayi is always an asset going forward, just like Aina, he’s usually a suspect defensively. That’s where Aina edges him. He’s good going forward and also better defensively.
I really hope Nwabali doesn’t cause us heartbreak soon with the way he holds on to the ball very unnecessarily and so disrespectfully to the opponents.
Gabon played ultra defensive in the first half which made it (more) difficult for the Super Eagles to convert the chances they created into goals.
When Gabon decided to come out and play, they were wide open and started making mistakes, making it easy for Akor to capitalise to score.
Ejuke was not alive to his defensive duties by staying up front, leaving a Gabonese on acres of space to score via a wicked deflection.
To Gabon’s eternal regret, they grew in false confidence and decided to be more offensive and open in their play.
This allowed Nigeria to take the driving seat in midfield, which allowed Ndidi, Frederick and others to capitalise and feed Osihmen and Ejuke to put the icing on the cake.
Nwabali has lost his way, being hesitant to clear simple balls several times which almost led to silly goals being conceded. I think we should try Amas Obaseki.
Frederick is simply unplayable, by far Nigeria’s current best centre back. Zaidu and Osayi-Samuel provided credible attacking threats.
Ndidi channels his inner maturity to manifest mature midfield players. Iwobi was in and out of the game but his desire remains commendable.
Osihmen is a brilliant behemoth (a shining star)and Akor goes about his business with quite professionalism.
Lookman and Chukwueze wedged their movements within the fabric of the formation effectively without producing individual moments of magic.
Ejuke is a credible sub option with credible touches and a goal threat.
Whoever doesn’t believe in Eric Chelle can take it or leave it. Scoring 4 goals in back to back high tempo, high stakes games is no mean feat.
Finally, the Super Eagles can confidently play with 2 centre backs and can be expected to score goals when we play African teams willing to come out to play football.
So, how many goals did Aubameyang score today?
And, what about the “5 Gabonese stars to watch out for” that CSN wrote about? What wonders did they perform?
The same Gabon that “performed far better than Nigeria” in the group stage (according to CSN readers) could not do much today when they met face to face with real football stars.
Congratulations, coach Chelle and the high flying Super Eagles of Nigeria (and shame to the disgraceful NFF)!