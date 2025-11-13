2026 WCQ Playoffs: Super Eagles Will Overcome Gabon –Idah

Peterside Idah, a former Nigerian international, is confident that the Super Eagles can defeat Gabon in today’s 2026 World Cup playoffs in Rabat, Morocco.



In a chat with Channels TV, Idah stated that the Super Eagles have an array of stars capable of subduing the Panthers.



He also noted that history favours the Super Eagles against Gabon.

“Naturally we should win. In the last 60 years we’ve played games against Gabon, they’ve only beaten us once, so we have an advantage and we are Nigeria.



“I’m so proud to be part of this great country, we’ve produced potential. We have everything we need to succeed. We should beat Gabon, the next game is what matters.



“Again, that’s why this game is so vital that the minds of the players should have been very ready.



“We are coming from a 4-goal victory which we have not scored over the months, and we got to that momentum. Thank God we have a talisman in Osimhen, he’s scoring goals. We would win.”



