2026 WCQ Playoffs: Osimhen’s Goals Will Be Crucial Vs Gabon –Moreno

Former Venezuela international Alejandro Moreno has disclosed that Victor Osimhen’s goals will play a crucial role in today’s 2026 World Cup qualifying playoffs between the Super Eagles and Gabon in Rabat, Morocco.



Osimhen, who plays with the skill, pace, and power of his idol Didier Drogba while wearing a mask to protect metal plates inserted after a serious facial injury four years ago, now carries his country’s hopes of making it into the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read Also:Gusau Upbeat Super Eagles Will Qualify For 2026 World Cup



In a chat with ESPN, Moreno stated that the Galatasaray star will be the deciding factor against Gabon.



“All I know is that when they needed him to score big goals, Nigeria, the last time against Benin, hat-trick. I don’t know where he’s playing or where he’s not playing, he’s a goalscorer.



“I think it is going to be critical for Nigeria that he continues to perform at this level, because this team in chaos they strive but it’s looking like it is going to be stressful to get all the way to the World Cup.”



