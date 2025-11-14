2026 WCQ Playoffs: Adepoju Hails Eagles Victory Vs. Gabon

Former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju has praised the performance of the Super Eagles in their 4-1 thrashing of Gabon in Thursday’s 2026 World Cup qualifying playoffs.



The match ended 1–1 after 90 minutes, forcing extra time, where Chidera Ejuke and Victor Osimhen struck in quick succession to give the Super Eagles control of the tie.

Reacting after the game, Adepoju, who was a guest on Sporty TV‘s live coverage of the 2026 World Cup qualifying playoffs, stated he was impressed with the reactions of the players in the extra time.



“It was a good performance for the Super Eagles in the extra time. Nigeria dominated the first half, while the Gabonese came out stronger in the second half, and they scored the equalizing goal to take the game to extra time.



“But it was surprising for me that the players got fired up, and they got three more goals, making it four goals. It was a very good performance, and the reactions from the players were very good as well.”



