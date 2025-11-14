Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    2026 WCQ Playoffs: Adepoju Hails Eagles Victory Vs. Gabon

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read
    2026 WCQ Playoffs: Adepoju Hails Eagles Victory Vs. Gabon

    Former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju has praised the performance of the Super Eagles in their 4-1 thrashing of Gabon in Thursday’s 2026 World Cup qualifying playoffs.

    The match ended 1–1 after 90 minutes, forcing extra time, where Chidera Ejuke and Victor Osimhen struck in quick succession to give the Super Eagles control of the tie.

    Read Also:2026 WCQ Playoffs: Chelle Reveals Secret To Super Eagles’ 4-1 Win Against Gabon

    Reacting after the game, Adepoju, who was a guest on Sporty TV‘s live coverage of the 2026 World Cup qualifying playoffs, stated he was impressed with the reactions of the players in the extra time.

    “It was a good performance for the Super Eagles in the extra time. Nigeria dominated the first half, while the Gabonese came out stronger in the second half, and they scored the equalizing goal to take the game to extra time.

    “But it was surprising for me that the players got fired up, and they got three more goals, making it four goals. It was a very good performance, and the reactions from the players were very good as well.”


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.