2026 WCQ Playoffs: 'Super Eagles, Keep Soaring' --Tinubu Reacts After Nigeria's Win Vs Gabon

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Super Eagles’ impressive display following their 4-1 win over Gabon in Thursday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff match.



In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday, Tinubu noted that football remains one of Nigeria’s strongest symbols of unity and shared national pride.

While commending the players, coaching staff, and the technical and administrative crew for their outstanding performance, the president also urged the players to remain focused and build on their success in the remaining qualifiers.



‎“This is the true Nigerian spirit of resilience against all odds. Do not stop until you secure qualification. Super Eagles, keep soaring. The nation stands with you!” the President said.



‎“Every match presents another chance to show discipline and character.

‎“Nigeria’s ambition is within reach, and we must pursue it with determination,” the president added



