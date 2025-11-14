2026 WCQ Playoffs: Ndidi Suspended For Final Showdown With Congo

Nigeria will be without Wilfred Ndidi in Sunday’s clash with the Democratic Republic of Congo, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles defeated Panthers of Gabon 4-1 to secure a place in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs in Rabat on Thursday night.

Ndidi was cautioned in the sixth minute of the thrilling encounter for a rash challenge on Dennis Bounaga.

Read Also:2026 WCQ Playoffs: ‘Super Eagles, Keep Soaring’ –Tinubu Reacts After Nigeria’s Win Vs Gabon

It was was the midfielder’s second booking in the qualifying series.

The 29-year-old was booked for the first time in the qualifiers against the Amavubi of Rwanda in Kigali on matchday five.

Ndidi put up an impressive display against Gabon, providing the assist for the second goal scored by Chidera Ejuke.

His place is most likely to be taken by Brentford defensive midfielder Frank Onyeka with Club Brugge star Raphael Onyedika another option.

By Adeboye Amosu





