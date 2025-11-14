2026 WCQ Playoffs: Osimhen Reflects On Missed Chances Vs Gabon

Victor Osimhen has revealed he apologised to his Super Eagles teammates after missing a sitter in the closing stages of Nigeria’s clash with Gabon, reports Coompletesports.com.

The Galatasaray striker came face-to-face with the Gabon goalkeeper in stoppage-time but directed his shot off target.

Osimhen later scored twice in extra time to help the Super Eagles seal a comfortable 4-1 victory.

Osimhen’s Top Mentality

The 26-year-old said he was not demoralised after missing the chance to win the game for his team.

“As a striker, sometimes I score a goal that no one believes; but I could also sometimes lose the one that people think I’m going to score. That doesn’t take away what I can do,” Osimhen told Cali Sports.

“I’m a professional player, and I’ve been in the game for a long time. I’ve played against some very intimidating teams where I miss good opportunities. Sometimes, it happens like that.

“I always have this mentality that, even if I miss a good opportunity, so long as the game keeps going on, I will try to make sure I correct it by still scoring later.

“That’s what I always tell my teammates. We have to keep trying. So, I first told them I’m sorry and then I promised that I was going to correct it in extra time.

“I’m happy that I did it, and kudos to my teammates who gave me the assists to score the two goals. I’m also happy about the mentality of the team, all of us.”

By Adeboye Amosu



