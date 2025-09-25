2026 WCQ: Don't Blame Troost-Ekong, Dessers For Eagles' Draw Vs South Africa --Oliseh Tells NFF

Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has advised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) not to blame the duo of William Troost-Ekong and Cyriel Dessers for the Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw against South Africa in a 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



Ekong was blamed for an own goal that gave South Africa the lead, while Dessers, who started the match and was taken off at half-time, was harshly criticised for his performance.



However, reacting to the development via his YouTube channel, Oliseh stated both Troost-Ekong and Dessers have been instrumental for the Super Eagles’ success in the past

Read Also:Onyedika Doubtful For Super Eagles World Cup Qualifiers



“Football is a team sport. From that alone you already know why this Super Eagles is not performing,” Oliseh said.



“Your captain scored an own goal while trying to defend. It is as if he took the ball with his hand and put it inside. He was trying to defend and scored an own goal.





“Dessers who was one of the instrumental players that helped us to win three days before they are being criticized after you lost a game. Now they are being criticized.”



