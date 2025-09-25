Osimhen Named In Galatasaray’s Squad For Alanyaspor Clash

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has included Victor Osimhen in his 22-man squad for the league with Alanyaspor, reports Completesports.com.

The matchday seven encounter will hold at the GAİN Park Stadyumu on Friday.

Osimhen injured his ankle in Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Amavubi of Rwanda on September 6.

The 26-year-old has missed the Yellow and Reds last three games across all competitions due to the injury.

Read Also:‘Gutted’ — Iheanacho Reacts To Celtic’s Draw With Red Star Belgrade

The striker is now set to face Alanyaspor after he was named in Galatasaray’s traveling party for the game.

Osimhen is also now in contention to face Liverpool in a UEFA Champions League fixture next week Tuesday.

The former Lille striker has registered two goals in three league appearances for Okan Buruk’s side this season.

Galatasaray top the league standings with 16 points from six games.

By Adeboye Amosu





