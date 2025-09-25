Europa League: Iheanacho Speaks On Goal Vs Red Star Belgrade, Braga Clash

Kelechi Iheanacho has expressed his delight after scoring on his European debut for Celtic, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho was on target in Celtic’s 1-1 draw with Red Star Belgrade on Thursday night.

The Nigeria international gave the Scottish Premiership champions the lead with a clever finish 10 minutes after the break.

Marko Arnatovic restored parity for the home team in the 65th minute.

Iheanacho Relishes Debut Goal

Iheanacho is determined to score more goals for the Scottish Premiership champions.

“It felt really great, playing my first European competition with Celtic. I’m happy to get a goal for the team,” he told the club’s official website.

“It was a great atmosphere, to be fair. We got a point here and hopefully we’ll get more points in the future.”

Brendan Rodgers’ side will take on Portuguese side Braga in their next Europa League game.

By Adeboye Amosu



