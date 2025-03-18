2026 WCQ: Eagles Must Be Deadly In Attack Against Rwanda –Lawal

Former Nigerian international Dimeji Lawal has urged the Super Eagles to be more deadly in an attack against Rwanda in Friday’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Kigali.

This clash holds importance for both teams. Rwanda, currently leading Group C with seven points from four games, will be aiming to extend their lead and capitalize on home advantage at the 45,508-capacity Stade Amahoro.





Meanwhile, Nigeria desperately needs a win to climb the group rankings and keep their World Cup dreams alive.

Speaking with Completesports.com, Lawal stated that the Super Eagles possess an attacking threat more than Rwanda, while also calling on the team to capitalize on every goal-scoring opportunit

“This is a game the Super Eagles must win to keep their 2026 World Cup dreams alive.

“Yes, Rwanda playing at home will be eager to show their strength, but then, Nigeria’s biggest strength is the attack, where we have the likes of Osimhen, Arokodare, Boniface, Lookman, and others.

“Nigeria must attack Rwanda and not allow Rwanda to push them under undue pressure. Eagles, for sure, will come out victorious.”



