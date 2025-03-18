Close Menu
    2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Ready For Battle Against Rwanda — Troost-Ekong

    Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong is looking forward to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday five encounter against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

    The Group C encounter will hold at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday.


    Troost-Ekong linked up with his teammates at their Radisson Blu Hotel base on Tuesday morning.

    The centre-back took to the social media to declare the team’s readiness for the clash with Adel Amrouche’s men.

    “TOUCHDOWN LETS GET TO WORK,” the 31-year-old wrote on X.

    The Super Eagles are looking to record their first win in the qualifiers.

    Eric Chelle’s side occupy fifth position in Group C with three points from four games.

