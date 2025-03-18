Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    2026 WCQ: Sadiq Arrives Kigali, 22 Players Now In Camp

    Adeboye Amosu

    Valencia striker Umar Sadiq has arrived the Super Eagles Radisson Blu Hotel camp in Kigali.

    Sadiq breezed into the team’s camp on Tuesday morning.


    The 27-year-old’s arrival increased the number of players in camp to 22.

    The tall forward has scored four goals in his last five league outings for Valencia.

    Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf is the only player still being expected in camp.

    The Super Eagles will have their first training session ahead of the clash with Rwanda later tonight.

    Eric Chelle’s side will face the Amavubi in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday five encounter at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday.

