Osimhen Will Decide Future Next Month — Galatasaray President Kavukcu

Galatasaray vice president Abdullah Kavukcu has revealed that Victor Osimhen will make a decision on where he will play his football next season in April.

Osimhen is on loan at the Turkish Super Lig champions from Serie A outfit Napoli.





The Yellow and Reds are desperate to keep the 26-year-old permanently, but face competition from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

“Osimhen will tell us his decision (about his future) next month,” Kavukcu told Nevzat Dindar.

“At the moment, the top five clubs in the world are also interested in him.”

Kavukcu further stated that Galatasaray have what it takes to sign the striker on a permanent basis in the summer.

“In January, there was talk of his departure but he stayed,” hd added.

“He loves Galatasaray very much.

“Although we are aiming for the title, we have not yet had any direct discussion with Victor.There is no point in talking about it now.

“Galatasaray are a top club. If it wasn’t so, Victor would not have come.

“His staying at Galatasaray is not so impossible.”

By Adeboye Amosu



