2026 WCQ: Two Rwanda Players Leave Camp After Father’s Death

Two Amavubi of Rwanda players Fitina Omborenga of Rayon Sports and his younger brother Yunusu Omborenga who plays for APR FC were excused from camp on Monday following the death of their father.

According to the Rwanda Football Association (via The New Times) the siblings trained with the squad on Monday before departing in the night after they were informed their father died earlier in the day.





“They were given permission to leave the camp and attend the burial of their deceased father,” Rwanda’s FA media officer Maurice Mutuyimana told Times Sport.

The two players, who are defenders, share the same father with former Amavubi star Abouba Sibomana.

Fitina, who is 28-year-old, made his debut for the Amavubi in 2013 and has 59 caps.

His younger brother Yunusu, 23, got his first call-up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Benin Republic and Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Also, Fitina has played in all of Rwanda’s four matches in the World Cup qualifiers.

He was in action when Rwanda defeated the Super Eagles 2-1 in their final AFCON 2025 qualifier in Uyo in November 2024.

By James Agberebi



