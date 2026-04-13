U-20 WWCQ: Malawi Unveil Squad For Falconets Clash

Malawi head coach Maggie Chombo has named a 26-player squad for her side’s 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup final qualifying round fixture against Nigeria’s Falconets, Completesports.com reports.

Chombo kept faith with majority of the players that defeated Guinea-Bissau in the previous round.

The team is expected to go into camp on Monday (today) at the Mpira Village in Blantyre as preparations intensify for the crucial encounter.

Malawi will travel to Nigeria for the first leg on Saturday, May 2.

Chombo’s side will host the reverse fixture at the Bingu National Stadium one week later.

The Falconets started preparations for the qualifier in Abuja two weeks ago.

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Moses Aduku’s side defeated Senegal 3-2 on aggregate in the third round.

The winner on aggregate between the Falconets and Malawi will earn a spot at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World slated for Poland later in the year.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Ireen Sibande – Silver Striker ladies FC

Emily Nkhwazi – Kukoma Ntopwa Women

Fortune Bwitubwitu – Ekhaya FC women

Defenders

Maureen Keneth – Ascent Soccer Academy

Talandira Chinyamvula – Ascent Soccer Academy

Olivia Phikani – Kukoma Ntopwa Women

Emily Samuel – Civil Service Women

Judith Kam’bwemba – Chitoliro Heroines FC

Alinafe Milanzie – Civil service women

Efa Msuka – FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women

Midfielders

Leticia Chinyamula – Ascent Soccer Academy

Sarah Mulimbika – Green Buffaloes Women

Anna Baziliyo – Civil service women

Kondawo Banda – Kukoma Ntopwa Women

Carlo Mlenzo – FCB Nyasa Big bullets women

Linda Manda – Silver Striker Ladies fc

Fanny Moyo – mighty wanderers Queens

Enelesi Fabiano – Mzuzu City Hammers Queens

Victoria Mkwala – Ascent Soccer Academy

Forwards

Mary Chindeya – Kukoma Ntopwa Women

Fatima Lali – Ascent Soccer Academy

Grace Mkakangula – Silver Striker ladies fc

Mayamiko Mkandawire – Ascent Soccer Academy

Vanessa Issa – FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women

Hope Chikunga – Ekhaya fc women

Wongani Masamba – Luwinga Academy

Talandila Kachala – Luwinga Academy

Rebecca Banda – Luwinga Academy

Chisomo Mtelela – Luwinga Academy

By Adeboye Amosu



