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    U-20 WWCQ: Malawi Unveil Squad For Falconets Clash

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read

    Malawi head coach Maggie Chombo has named a 26-player squad for her side’s 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup final qualifying round fixture against Nigeria’s Falconets, Completesports.com reports.

    Chombo kept faith with majority of the players that defeated Guinea-Bissau in the previous round.

    The team is expected to go into camp on Monday (today) at the Mpira Village in Blantyre as preparations intensify for the crucial encounter.

    Malawi will travel to Nigeria for the first leg on Saturday, May 2.

    Chombo’s side will host the reverse fixture at the Bingu National Stadium one week later.

    The Falconets started preparations for the qualifier in Abuja two weeks ago.

    Read Also:Handball: Nigeria’s U-18, U-20 Men’s Teams Emerge Champions Of IHF Trophy Africa Zone 3 Tourney

    Moses Aduku’s side defeated Senegal 3-2 on aggregate in the third round.

    The winner on aggregate between the Falconets and Malawi will earn a spot at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World slated for Poland later in the year.

    Full Squad

    Goalkeepers

    Ireen Sibande – Silver Striker ladies FC
    Emily Nkhwazi – Kukoma Ntopwa Women
    Fortune Bwitubwitu – Ekhaya FC women

    Defenders

    Maureen Keneth – Ascent Soccer Academy
    Talandira Chinyamvula – Ascent Soccer Academy
    Olivia Phikani – Kukoma Ntopwa Women
    Emily Samuel – Civil Service Women
    Judith Kam’bwemba – Chitoliro Heroines FC
    Alinafe Milanzie – Civil service women
    Efa Msuka – FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women

    Midfielders

    Leticia Chinyamula – Ascent Soccer Academy
    Sarah Mulimbika – Green Buffaloes Women
    Anna Baziliyo – Civil service women
    Kondawo Banda – Kukoma Ntopwa Women
    Carlo Mlenzo – FCB Nyasa Big bullets women
    Linda Manda – Silver Striker Ladies fc
    Fanny Moyo – mighty wanderers Queens
    Enelesi Fabiano – Mzuzu City Hammers Queens
    Victoria Mkwala – Ascent Soccer Academy

    Forwards

    Mary Chindeya – Kukoma Ntopwa Women
    Fatima Lali – Ascent Soccer Academy
    Grace Mkakangula – Silver Striker ladies fc
    Mayamiko Mkandawire – Ascent Soccer Academy
    Vanessa Issa – FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women
    Hope Chikunga – Ekhaya fc women
    Wongani Masamba – Luwinga Academy
    Talandila Kachala – Luwinga Academy
    Rebecca Banda – Luwinga Academy
    Chisomo Mtelela – Luwinga Academy

    By Adeboye Amosu


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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