U-20 WWCQ: Malawi Unveil Squad For Falconets Clash

Malawi head coach Maggie Chombo has named a 26-player squad for her side’s 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup final qualifying round fixture against Nigeria’s Falconets, Completesports.com reports.
Chombo kept faith with majority of the players that defeated Guinea-Bissau in the previous round.
The team is expected to go into camp on Monday (today) at the Mpira Village in Blantyre as preparations intensify for the crucial encounter.
Malawi will travel to Nigeria for the first leg on Saturday, May 2.
Chombo’s side will host the reverse fixture at the Bingu National Stadium one week later.
The Falconets started preparations for the qualifier in Abuja two weeks ago.
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Moses Aduku’s side defeated Senegal 3-2 on aggregate in the third round.
The winner on aggregate between the Falconets and Malawi will earn a spot at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World slated for Poland later in the year.
Full Squad
Goalkeepers
Ireen Sibande – Silver Striker ladies FC
Emily Nkhwazi – Kukoma Ntopwa Women
Fortune Bwitubwitu – Ekhaya FC women
Defenders
Maureen Keneth – Ascent Soccer Academy
Talandira Chinyamvula – Ascent Soccer Academy
Olivia Phikani – Kukoma Ntopwa Women
Emily Samuel – Civil Service Women
Judith Kam’bwemba – Chitoliro Heroines FC
Alinafe Milanzie – Civil service women
Efa Msuka – FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women
Midfielders
Leticia Chinyamula – Ascent Soccer Academy
Sarah Mulimbika – Green Buffaloes Women
Anna Baziliyo – Civil service women
Kondawo Banda – Kukoma Ntopwa Women
Carlo Mlenzo – FCB Nyasa Big bullets women
Linda Manda – Silver Striker Ladies fc
Fanny Moyo – mighty wanderers Queens
Enelesi Fabiano – Mzuzu City Hammers Queens
Victoria Mkwala – Ascent Soccer Academy
Forwards
Mary Chindeya – Kukoma Ntopwa Women
Fatima Lali – Ascent Soccer Academy
Grace Mkakangula – Silver Striker ladies fc
Mayamiko Mkandawire – Ascent Soccer Academy
Vanessa Issa – FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women
Hope Chikunga – Ekhaya fc women
Wongani Masamba – Luwinga Academy
Talandila Kachala – Luwinga Academy
Rebecca Banda – Luwinga Academy
Chisomo Mtelela – Luwinga Academy
By Adeboye Amosu