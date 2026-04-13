UCL: We Need Something Special —Van Dijk Speaks Ahead PSG Clash At Anfield

Virgil van Dijk has said Liverpool need to produce “something very special” to keep their Champions League hopes alive against Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool host the holders in the second leg of their quarterfinal on Tuesday trailing 2-0 on aggregate after being outplayed in the French capital last week.

Captain Van Dijk said improvement is essential and has called on fans to help fuel a revival.

“We need something very special to happen otherwise we will have no chance. If we play like we did in Paris then we will have no chance anyway, in my opinion,” the Liverpool captain said (via ESPN).

“The fans will probably be the most important factor, together with our performance. I’ve been very lucky to experience those nights where the connection between the fans and the performance has been unbelievable.

Also Read: UCL: Liverpool Struggled To Cope With PSG’s Pressure –Slot

“There is an opportunity on Tuesday to come up with a good game plan and fight for it for 90-plus minutes. I am really looking forward to it. It’s a privilege to be in the quarter-finals regardless. We shouldn’t take that for granted.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Liverpool FC 2.509 1xbet X Draw 4.365 1xbet Paris Saint-Germain 2.58 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Paris Saint-Germain win Paris Saint-Germain has won 8 of their last 10 away matches. Paris Saint-Germain over 1.5 goals Paris Saint-Germain scored more than 1.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 away matches. Paris Saint-Germain over 0.5 goals Paris Saint-Germain scored more than 0.5 goals in all of the last 10 away matches.

“We have to remember we are Liverpool. We have to make it a memorable night.”

Van Dijk’s plea to supporters comes against a backdrop of protests about ticket price increases.

There were few flags and banners on display on the Kop for Saturday’s Premier League victory over Fulham and fans have also been boycotting food and drink outlets inside the stadium.

“I think the fans are the heart and soul of the club and if they feel like this, to protest, obviously it’s their right,” Van Dijk said. “Hopefully they come to a solution with the club, but these things are far above me as the captain of the club.

“In my opinion our fans are the club and have always been, before my time, after my time. It’s important that these things get solved because it benefits no-one.”



