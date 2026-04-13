NPFL: Ikorodu City’s Arumala Moves Top Of Scorers’ Chart

Joseph Arumala has moved to the summit of the scorers’ chart in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL.

The former Golden Eaglets striker scored his 12th goal of the season in Ikorodu City’s 3- 0 victory over Kano Pillars at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Sunday.

Arumala fired past the goalkeeper in the 29th minute after receiving a pass from Abayomi Ayodeji.

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The striker is one goal ahead of Rangers’ Godwin Obaje, and Chukwuemeka Obioma of Abia Warriors.

Obaje and Obioma have registered 11 goals each.

It would be recalled that Obaje was top scorer in the NPFL in the 2016 season with 18 goals, while Obioma won the Golden Boot in the 2022/23 season.

There are also as many as four players on 10 goals each – Victor Mbaoma (Remo Stars), Chidera Michael (Enyimba), Uche Collins (Katsina united) and Daddy Abdulrahman (El Kanemi Warriors).

By Adeboye Amosu



