2026 WCQ: Eguavoen Denies Imposing Players On Chelle

Technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Augustine Eguavoen has denied imposing players on Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle.

Chelle unveiled his 23-man squad for the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Amavubi of Rwanda and Warriors of Zimbabwe on Tuesday.





Eguavoen managed the Super Eagles on interim capacity before Chelle’s appointment.

Read Also:UCL: PSG Knock Liverpool Out On Penalties, Bayern Munich Pip Leverkusen

The former defender has been accused of influencing the choice of players for the upcoming fixtures.

He has however denied the allegation insisting that the head coach is fully in charge of the team.

“I want Nigerians to get clarity on something, I’ve been technical director for a few years and I have attended FIFA workshops where I ask questions a lot and they made it clear to me that a senior national team coach anywhere in the world has a final say on who he wants on his list,” Eguavoen said on SuperSport’s Monday Night Football.

“We can interact, we cannot interfere. If he says no, it’s no. That is why they can fire a senior national team coach at any time. So I will say Eric Chelle took his time to prepare this list and he has the final say.”

By Adeboye Amosu



