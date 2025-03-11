UCL: PSG Knock Liverpool Out On Penalties, Bayern Munich Pip Leverkusen

PSG eliminated Liverpool 4-1 on penalties in a keenly contested Round of 16 encounter at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Ousmane Dembele gave PSG the lead after 12 minutes.





The tie was levelled 1-1 on aggregate after 120 minutes.

Gianluigi Donnaruma was the hero for the Ligue 1 champions as he saved from Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones.

Luis Enrique’s side will face either Aston Villa or Club Brugge in the last eight.

At the BayArena, Bayer Leverkusen fell 2-0 to Bayer Munich.

Bayern Munich won the tie 5-0 on aggregate.

Read Also:UCL: Barcelona Dispatch Benfica To Reach Quarters

Harry Kane opened scoring for the visitors in the 52nd, while Alphonso Davies doubled the advantage 19 minutes from time.

Victor Boniface featured as a substitute in the game, while Nathan Tella was named among the substitutes.

Boniface took the place of Arthur in the 65th minute.

Inter Milan recorded a 2-1 win over Feyenoord at the San Siro.

The home team took the lead through Marcus Thuram after eight minutes, while Jakub Moder equalised for Feyenoord from the spot three minutes before the break.

Turkey international Hakan Calhanoglu netted the winner from another penalty six minutes after restart.

Inter Milan qualified for the quarter-finals 4-1 on aggregate.



