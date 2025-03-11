Man United Set Major Squad Overhaul Next Summer

Manchester United are set for a major squad overhaul next summer, with eight first-team players reportedly set to leave.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently admitted that several players are “not good enough” and “overpaid”, with United looking to cut their losses on a number of big-money signings that have failed to live up to expectations.





“If you look at the players we are buying this summer, that we didn’t buy, we’re buying Antony, we’re buying Casemiro, we’re buying [Andre] Onana, we’re buying [Rasmus] Hojlund, we’re buying [Jadon] Sancho,” Ratcliffe told BBC Sport.

“These are all things from the past, whether we like it or not, we’ve inherited those things and have to sort that out. For Sancho, who now plays for Chelsea and we pay half his wages, we’re paying £17m to buy him in the summer.

“It takes time for us to move away from the past into a new place in the future. Some are not good enough and some probably are overpaid. But for us to mould the squad that we are fully responsible for, and accountable for, will take time.

“We’ve got this period of transformation where we move from the past to the future. There are some great players in the squad as we know, the captain is a fabulous footballer. We definitely need Bruno (Fernandes), he’s a fantastic footballer.”



