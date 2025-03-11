I want To Win Big Things With Arsenal –Saliba

William Saliba has insisted he is happy at Arsenal and believes he can achieve his dream of becoming the world’s best defender by helping them to win major trophies.

The France international will have two years on his contract in the summer and has been linked with Real Madrid in recent months.





Saliba, who has excelled at Arsenal since he was recalled from Ligue 1 loans in 2022, said he had yet to open talks over a new deal but was adamant he wants to win silverware with the club.

“I’m really happy here,” he said (via The Guardian). “Because we have some years [to go]. There is no rush at the minute. I want to win big things with Arsenal. If you leave this club without winning anything the fans will forget about you. I want to win big things here.”

Arsenal head into the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against PSV on Wednesday with a 7-1 advantage, with the winners to face Real or Atlético Madrid in the last eight.

Asked whether Arsenal were capable of going all the way in a competition they have never won, Saliba said: “If we don’t believe or if we don’t dream to win the Champions League there is no point to play … We can do it, we all believe that we can do it. We have to work and pray as well.”

The 23-year-old admitted he had not been happy with his form this season despite Arsenal having the best defensive record in the Premier League and conceding only four goals in nine Champions League matches.

“I want to be one day the best defender in the world,” he said. “I know I have to work a lot and to win trophies as well – but that’s my dream.



