2026 WCQ: Eric Chelle Needs Support To Succeed As Eagles Coach –Siasia

Former Nigerian international Samson Siasia has appealed to Nigerians to extend their support for Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle ahead of Friday’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda in Kigali.



Aiming for a strong start with Nigeria, Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles travel to Rwanda in a qualifying campaign, needing a positive result.



The three-time African champions find themselves second-bottom entering the fifth round of matches, trailing the joint leaders by four points, and they can ill afford further slip-ups as they attempt to qualify for the global finals.

In an interview with Brila FM, Siasia stated that football fans must rally round Eric Chelle for him to succeed in his new job.



“We need to support our coach Eric Chelle for him to succeed as Super Eagles manager.



“Regardless of the situation, Nigerians must be behind Eric Chelle so that he can qualify the team for the 2026 World Cup.”







