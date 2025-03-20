Okpalla: Eric Chelle Has No Excuse Not To Qualify Eagles For 2026 World Cup

Former Nigerian international Sylanus Okpalla has disclosed that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle must do everything to qualify the team for the 2026 World Cup.



The Super Eagles, winless in their last four qualifiers, must turn their fortunes around to improve their chances of securing the only automatic qualification ticket from Group C to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Speaking with Brila FM, Okpalla stated that Eric Chelle has no excuse not to qualify Nigeria for the Mundial.

Read Also: 2026 WCQ: Eric Chelle Needs Support To Succeed As Eagles Coach –Siasia



“He said he has been watching the boys, so there is nothing like new and Coaches are used to it everywhere. The man from Liverpool just came and he’s trying to win the league for Liverpool. Mind you, that is his first time trying to claim the league title.



“I am not saying it works always but the idea of giving him a chance, no, there is no time for that. Once you take up a team, you are coming to change the situation, and there is no excuse. If he knows he can’t change the situation, why then was he brought in? He should have stayed in his country.”







