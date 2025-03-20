2026 WCQ: ‘Super Eagles Must Stay Focused, Patient; Rwanda Under Pressure’ — Yaro Yaro

Former Nigeria international Ahmed ‘Yaro Yaro’ Garba has exclusively told Completesports.com that the Super Eagles must remain focused and composed in Friday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali.

Yaro Yaro, the stand-in head coach of Nigerian top-flight side Kano Pillars, advised the Super Eagles to approach the game with patience to avoid unnecessary mistakes that could be exploited by the hosts.





The former Enyimba midfielder, who won the CAF Champions League in 2003, acknowledged Rwanda’s strong position at the top of Group C but believes they will be under pressure to maintain their lead, especially in front of their home fans.

“There’s no doubt that, in terms of quality, the Super Eagles are far better than Rwanda,” Yaro Yaro told Complete Sports.

“In terms of experience, too, the Super Eagles stand tall. But they must stay focused, calm, and avoid rushing their play. This will help them stick to their game plan and control proceedings.”

“Rwanda are leading the group and will be eager to beat a star-studded Nigeria side to stay on top. That pressure could work in our favour if the Eagles play smart and take advantage.”

After Friday’s clash in Kigali, the Super Eagles will return to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to host Zimbabwe on Tuesday, 25 March 2025, in a Matchday 6 fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers.

By Sab Osuji



