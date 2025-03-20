2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Ready For War Against Rwanda — Troost-Ekong

William Troost-Ekong insisted that the Super Eagles are ready for action against the Amavubi of Rwanda, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time champions will face Adel Amrouche’s side in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday.





Troost-Ekong said the players are fired up and looking forward to the game.

“Everything has been good, first training session, all the boys in camp, we’re fired up. Of course we know we have a big job ahead, it comes with the pressure but I keep saying to everyone that this pressure is a privilege so all the boys are feeling that,” he told the Super Eagles media.

The Super Eagles had their second training session under new head coach Eric Chelle on Wednesday.

Troost-Ekong stated that the players are happy with the Malian’s training methods.

“We are very happy to work with the new coach, he has given us a lot of new instructions, for us it’s just to make sure that we understand what he wants from us on Friday, but we are working towards that now.” he added.

“It’s always special when I’m here, whenever I have this badge on my chest I’m very very happy so being with the new coach, we tried our best to welcome him as quick as possible. He’s been very clear on what he wants from us, what he’s expecting and now it’s just for us to understand it and do the job .”

Troost-Ekong also said all the players are working hard in training and will approach the game the right way.

“We try to break it down into things that we can actually achieve, our objectives. We are trying to prepare for the game, be very objective in how we are trying to approach it and what we need to do to focus on Rwanda,” he stated.

The Amavubi are top of Group C with seven points from four games.

Troost-Ekong admitted that is important for the Super Eagles to respect their opponent.

“Of course we have to respect them for their position on the table and I think we understand what they want to do. They have a new coach as well so it’s going to be a very loaded match but we’re just trying to break it down and focus on the things we can control,” declared the Al Kholood of Saudi Arabia defender.

By Adeboye Amosu





