Lazio Join Race To Sign Nigerian Striker

Serie A top side Lazio have joined the race to sign Viktoria Plzen Nigerian striker Rafiu Durosinmiare.

According to earlier report by Football Insider, Premier League clubs Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers had been linked with Durosinmi.





The report stated that the two clubs sent scouts to Itaiy to monitor the striker during Viktoria Plzen’s Europa League encounter with Lazio this month (March).

The 22-year-old former Unique Football Academy player scored in the 2-1 home loss to Lazio and had an assist in the 1-1 draw at the Stadio Olimpico.

He has been in superb form since recovering from a knee injury which sidelined him for the first part of the season.

Since his return he has scored five goals and provided two assists in 12 games.

His performances have attracted interest from several clubs across Europe, which also include Lazio in a summer move.

Now, according to Radiosei, Lazio’s sporting director, Angelo Mariano Fabiani, has contacted Durosinmi’s representatives in a bid to secure his transfer.

It is believed the Rome-based club are considering submitting an official bid to Viktoria Plzeň, with the Nigerian currently valued at €4 million.

With his contract set to run out in 2026, Viktoria Plzeň are expected to get offers this summer rather than running the risk of losing him for free at the end of next season.



