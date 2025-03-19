2026 WCQ: Minnows Eswatini Hold Cameroon To 0-0 Draw

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon was forced to a 0-0 draw by minnows Eswatini in Group D, on matchday 5 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Nelspruit, South Africa on Wednesday.

It was Eswatini’s first point after five matches in the qualifying campaign, initially losing all four of their previous fixtures.





For Cameroon, they remain in first position on nine points following the disappointing draw.

Despite parading notable names like Andre Onana, Bryan Mbeumo, Vincent Aboubakar, Christian Bassogog, Cameroon could not overcome an Eswatini side who are ranked 159 in the FIFA ranking.

The five-time AFCON winners could lose their top spot and drop to third place if Libya and Cape Verde, who are both on seven points, beat Angola and Mauritius respectively on Thursday.

Cameroon featured at the 2022 FIFA World Cup where they crashed out in the group stage despite beating Brazil 1-0 in their final group game.



