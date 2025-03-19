Close Menu
    2026 WCQ: Super Eagles AFCON 2025 Group Opponent Tunisia Beat Liberia Away

    Super Eagles AFCON 2025 group opponent Tunisia defeated Liberia 1-0 away in their Group H, 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday.

    Hazem Mastouri was the hero for Tunisia as his fourth minute strike earned his side the three points.


    The win means Tunisia maintain top spot and are now on 13 points and Liberia are third on seven points.

    Namibia are in second place on eight while Malawi, Equatorial Guinea and Sao Tome and Principe are fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

    Tunisia are in Group C alongside the Super Eagles, Uganda and Tanzania at this year’s AFCON in Morocco.

    The Carthage Eagles will face the Super Eagles in their second group game at the AFCON 2025 on December 27.

