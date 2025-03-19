2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Not Under Pressure To Beat Rwanda — Lookman

Ademola Lookman says the Super Eagles are battle ready for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

Lookman declared that the three-time African champions are not under pressure to beat their hosts.





”There’s no pressure, I’m just glad to be back with the squad, back with the guys, we have a big task ahead of us and we are looking forward to it,” the Atalanta star told Ojb Sports.

“We’ve had loads of meetings, how the manager wants us to play, our game plan, aspects of how we defend and attack, it’s all positive and we’re all keying into his ideas.”

Lookman also reflected on the team’s preparation for the game.

“We had our second session today and yesterday’s session went well as well so positive feelings. Before training we had meetings so we were just implementing that in training.”

Eric Chelle’s side are winless after four games in Group C

The Super Eagles will take on Rwanda in a must win Group C encounter at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday.

By Adeboye Amosu



