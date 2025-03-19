2026 WCQ: Eagles Have What It Takes To Pip Rwanda In Kigali –Akwuegbu

Former Nigeria striker, Benedict Akwuegbu, has expressed absolute confidence that the Super Eagles will secure all three points in Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda in Kigali, Completesports.com reports.

Speaking exclusively to Completesports.com from his base in London, United Kingdom, on Wednesday, Akwuegbu stated that Nigeria has everything needed to demolish Rwanda and strengthen their qualification bid for the 2026 Mundial, which will be co-hosted by Mexico, the USA, and Canada.





Also Read: 2026 WCQ: We Have Big Advantage Playing At Home Against Nigeria –Rwanda Midfield Star

“I’m very optimistic that the Super Eagles will defeat Rwanda,” said Akwuegbu, who represented Nigeria at the 2002 World Cup in Korea/Japan.

“There’s no doubt that Rwanda are leading Group C with seven points, and they will have the backing of their home fans. However, the truth remains that the Super Eagles have more quality and experienced players than Rwanda. Our players are based in Europe, playing for top clubs, and that level of exposure will give them the edge on Friday.

“With the likes of Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, and Victor Boniface, among others, I believe Nigeria will secure a convincing victory against Rwanda,” added Akwuegbu, fondly called the ‘Austria Bomber.’

The 50-year-old former Assistant General Manager of Heartland FC, Owerri, stressed that missing out on the 2026 World Cup is not an option for Nigeria. He also praised the collaboration between the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the National Sports Commission (NSC).

Also Read: 2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Must Play From The Wings Against Rwanda –Adepoju Advises Eric Chelle

“I’m particularly impressed with the working relationship between NFF President, Alhaji Shehu Gusau, and NSC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko,” Akwuegbu noted.

“Their synergy in this World Cup campaign is commendable and is helping to elevate Nigerian football, including the domestic leagues.”

By Sab Osuji



